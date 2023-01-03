Linda Tucker, Customer Service specialist/teller, recently celebrated her 15th year with Peoples Bank.
In addition to her current position, she has also worked as a loan assistant.
"Linda does a great job for us as a Customer Service specialist in our Main Office. She is a favorite with our drive-thru customers. They know that they can always count on Linda for fast, friendly, and professional service,” said Mary Fowler, CEO.
Tucker joined Peoples Bank in August 2007. She is a native of Mount Holly and a graduate of Mount Holly High School. She is married to David Tucker of Camden and they have one daughter, Tonya Land, and one grandson, Cameron.
They attend Memorial Baptist Church in Waldo where she serves as the treasurer and pianist. In her spare time, she enjoys sewing, crochet, knitting, camping, and cooking. She supports her community by participating in the Magnolia Blossom Festival.