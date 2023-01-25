Magnolia Regional Medical Center, officially Magnolia Regional Health System, had an unmodified, clean opinion on the annual audit report.
Michael Westerfield of the CPA firm Forvis, reviewed the audit report with the board during Monday’s meeting.
The audit showed total operating revenues of $26,610,237, total operating expenses of $31,339,580 and non-operating revenues of $3,038,128. The net position at the end of the year was $38,623,416.
In other board news:
-- The hospital ended the month of December with a negative EBITDA of $160,574.
Net revenue for the month was $2,208,156. Roxanne Stewart said inpatient admissions were down to 61. She said clinic visits decreased. There were 115 surgeries.
Emergency room visits were up to 815.
The hospital had a non-operating income of $91,817, including $73,229 in sales tax revenue. Year to date, the hospital has a negative EBITDA of $312,763.
Gross revenue is $17,260,002, with a net revenue of $6,613,330 after contractual allowances and charity care deductions of $13,000.
The net labor expense is $4,069,944. Non-operating income for the year is $262,059 including $204,021 in sales tax revenue.
-- Board member Brad Smith has resigned due to the fact that he will be moving away from the area.
-- Chief Executive Officer Brett Kinman said the system has a new doctor who may be moving into the Murphy Clinic.
He said reimbursements from clinics are different depending on how far from the hospital the clinics are. If they are more than 250 yards from the facility, they have significantly lower reimbursements.
-- Kinman said the hospital is trying to implement a nurse tech/residency program.
-- The next hospital board meeting will be February 27.