Egg production in Arkansas totaled 377 million eggs during May 2021, up 4 percent from the previous month and up 20 percent from May 2020.
The number of layers during May 2021 averaged 17.4 million, down slightly from the previous month but up 13 percent from this time last year. Egg production per 100 layers averaged 2,165 eggs, up 4 percent from the previous month and up 6 percent from a year ago.
United States egg production totaled 9.38 billion during May 2021, up 3 percent from last year. The average number of layers during May 2021 totaled 385 million, down slightly from last year. May egg production per 100 layers was 2,435 eggs, up 3 percent from May 2020.
Broiler-type chicks hatched in Arkansas during May 2021 totaled 85.5 million, up 6 percent from May 2020. Broiler-type chicks hatched in United States during May 2021 totaled 851 million, up 5 percent from May 2020