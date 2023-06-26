Egg production in Arkansas totaled 329 million eggs during May 2023, up 3 percent from the previous month but down 6 percent from May 2022.
The number of layers during May 2023 averaged 15.3 million, down 1 percent from the previous month and down 3 percent from this time last year. Egg production per 100 layers averaged 2,147 eggs, up 4 percent from the previous month but down 3 percent from a year ago.
United States egg production totaled 9.37 billion during May 2023, up 4 percent from last year. The average number of layers during May 2023 totaled 387 million, up 5 percent from last year. May egg production per 100 layers was 2,419 eggs, down 1 percent from May 2022.
Broiler-type chicks hatched in Arkansas during May 2023 totaled 86.7 million, down 1 percent from May 2022. Broiler-type chicks hatched in United States during May 2023 totaled 847 million, down 1 percent from May 2022.