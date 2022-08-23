The Little Rock VA Regional Office will open a satellite office at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center on Thursday, September 1 to assist veterans, spouses, and survivors with their VA benefits needs.
“We are excited to have a claims representative assigned to this convenient location for Veterans,” said Little Rock VA Regional Office Executive Director Sammie Quillin. “This provides us the perfect opportunity to meet with veterans where they already are and to better serve their needs.”
VA Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents. This includes disability compensation, survivor’s benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, vocational rehabilitation and employment assistance, life insurance coverage, and home loan guaranties.
VA disability compensation (pay) offers a monthly tax-free payment to veterans who got sick or injured while serving in the military and to veterans whose service made an existing condition worse.
The new Veterans Benefits Satellite Office will be in Room 1C-151B at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center. Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, and noon to 4 p.m. Thursday.
“Many Arkansas veterans live in rural areas and this satellite office is a convenient stop when they are already in Little Rock for a medical appointment,” said Quillin. “Ultimately, it will save them time, travel, and expense. It is our duty and honor to assist them with their VA benefits.”