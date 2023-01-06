Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) rose to 4.2 percent for November, up from 3.8 percent in October, according to a preliminary county by county report released this week by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
According to the report, for November Columbia County had a labor force of 8,806 persons, with 8,437 employed and 369 unemployed. This compares to October's labor force of 8,764 with 8,430 employed and 334 unemployed.
For November, Arkansas' unemployment rate is currently recorded at 3.7 percent, up from 3.6 percent in October. According to the ADWS report, for November the state's labor force was at 1,351,744 with 1,302,339 employed and 49,405 unemployed. ADWS statistics show that for October the state's labor force was 1,353,179 with 1,304,653 employed and 48,526 unemployed.
The United States' jobless rate for November is currently posted at 3.7 percent, unchanged from 3.7 percent in October. According to the ADWS report, for November the U.S. had a labor force of 164,481,000 with 158,470,000 employed and 6,011,000 unemployed. This compares to October's labor force of 164,667,000 with 158,608,000 employed and 6,059,000 unemployed.
Of the seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed, three counties' jobless rates increased from October to November, two counties' rates declined, and three counties' rates remained unchanged.
Calhoun County's unemployment rate is at 3.0 percent for November, unchanged from 3.0 percent in October.
Hempstead County's unemployment rate is at 2.9 percent for November, unchanged from 2.9 percent in October.
Lafayette County's unemployment rate is at 4.9 percent for November, up from 4.4 percent in October.
Miller County's unemployment rate is at 3.2 percent for November, down from 3.3 percent in October.
Nevada County's unemployment rate is at 3.4 percent for November, up from 3.3 percent in October.
Ouachita County's unemployment rate is at 3.5 percent for November, unchanged from 3.5 percent in October.
Union County's unemployment rate is at 4.6 percent for November, down from 4.7 percent for October.