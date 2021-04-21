SAREPTA, LA -- IntegriCo Composites has announced an expansion plan that includes entering two high-growth markets – pipeline skids, and construction matting parts.
IntegriCo already manufactures railroad ties at its Sarepta facility from plastic composites.
The expansion into new markets with strong growth potential builds on IntegriCo's experience manufacturing high performance rail industry products that have a positive environmental impact.
These new products will add to IntegriCo's existing rail tie production, which mixes recycled landfill-bound plastic to create composite railroad ties.
IntegriCo will continue to focus on driving sustainability solutions which includes over a decade of diverting and reusing approximately 80 million pounds of landfill bound plastics, to replace products that are traditionally made from wood with recycled plastics.
In tandem with the repositioning, Nicholas Singer has been named executive chairman and is responsible for day-to-day management of the company, with support from Daniel Lyons, who was appointed vice president of Corporate Development; Scott Stewart, who was appointed vice president of Operations; and Bryan Kelley, who serves as plant manager.
"We're excited about our leading position in new markets with substantial future growth opportunities," said Singer. "We have established trust with our vendors and customers, and positioned the business on strong financial footing that will serve as a springboard for continued growth while continuing to benefit the environment."
Composite materials are rapidly gaining importance in the energy industry for their durability and benefit to the environment.
IntegriCo says that its pipeline skids and construction matting parts are highly resistant to rot, insect, and chemical damage. Additionally, IntegriCo's composite matting parts do not absorb construction site and drill site liquid contaminants which make them easy to dispose of at end of life.
IntegriCo's products are made of 100% recycled plastic and are easier to clean than wood products which enables them to be transported across state lines without environmental concerns.