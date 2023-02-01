Walmart told its employees last week that it is raising salaries and providing more advancement opportunities.
John Furner, president and CEO, Walmart U.S., made the announcement in a note to the company’s employees.
Furner said starting next month, the company will invest in higher wages for employees.
“This includes a mixture of associates’ regular annual increases and targeted investments in starting rates for thousands of stores, to ensure we have attractive pay in the markets we operate. We expect these raises will bring our U.S. average hourly wage to more than $17.50. They’ll be reflected in March 2 paychecks,” he said.
Furner said that last year, the company created a higher-paying coach role for workers who run Auto Care Centers (ACC).
“Now we’re introducing a higher-paying ACC team lead position and elevating the ACC tech position to a higher pay-band that reflects the special skills needed for the role and its importance to our business,” Furner said.
Walmart is adding new college degrees and certificates to its Live Better U (LBU) education program.
“These new options are focused on where our business is headed and will equip associates with skills to unlock new career opportunities. Both part-time and full-time associates can participate in LBU on their first day and we’ll pay 100% of the tuition and fees,” Furner said.
Walmart is also expanding its Associate-to-Driver Program, which pays for supply chain employees to earn their commercial driver's license and become a Walmart truck driver earning up to $110,000 in their first year. The program is also available to store associates.