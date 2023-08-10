Arbor Metals Corp. is encouraged by Albemarle Corporation’s recent investment of $109 million in the St. James Lithium Camp in Quebec, Canada.
As the world's leading lithium producer, Albemarle's significant commitment serves as a powerful endorsement of the region's potential to emerge as a key source of lithium for the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Industry, Arbor Metals said in a statement on Wednesday.
Albemarle's strategic investment into the St. James Lithium Camp demonstrates a high level of confidence in the vast lithium resources present in the region, Vancouver-based Arbor Metals said. This sizable injection of capital affirms the camp's ability to play a significant role in fulfilling the ever-increasing demand for lithium, a critical component in the production of batteries for electric vehicles.
Mark Ferguson, President and CEO of Arbor, said, "We are encouraged by Albemarle's substantial investment in the St. James Lithium Camp, which further validates our belief in the camp's potential. The St. James region is swiftly gaining recognition as a prominent lithium district, and Albemarle's commitment underscores the importance of the lithium resources in the area."
Ferguson further added, "Arbor's Jarnet Lithium project is situated within the St. James Lithium Camp, and we share Albemarle's conviction in the substantial opportunity that this region presents. The recent investment only bolsters our determination to unlock the full potential of the project."