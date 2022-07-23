Domtar Corporation, best known in South Arkansas for its massive pulp and paper mill in Ashdown, is acquiring Resolute Forest Products, which has sawmills in El Dorado and Glenwood.
The Paper Excellence Group of Vancouver, B.C., will make the acquisition through its wholly-owned Domtar Corporation subsidiary. Domtar will buy all the outstanding common shares of Resolute.
Patrick Loulou, vice chair and chief strategy officer of the Paper Excellence Group, said, “We are excited to welcome Resolute and its employees to the Paper Excellence family. Resolute is an ideal fit for our long-term growth strategy. It complements our existing pulp, paper and packaging businesses and adds capabilities in lumber and tissue. We have seen firsthand that Resolute prides itself on its great people, strong assets and a culture of excellence going back more than two hundred years."
Resolute will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Domtar, under the auspices of the Group, and continue to operate on a business-as-usual basis under the Resolute name. The Resolute management team will remain in place at the company's headquarters in Montreal, Canada.
The group plans to retain Resolute's production locations and levels of jobs.
“With this transaction, Resolute will accelerate its growth as it gains access to more tools, capital and opportunities to pursue our ambitions with the combined resources of the Paper Excellence Group," said Remi G. Lalonde, Resolute's president and chief executive officer. "This is good for employees and the communities where Resolute operates because we will continue to grow in a manner consistent with our core values of accountability, caring and trust that we hold dear. Together, we will form a stronger and more resilient, diversified forest products company, positioned to compete on a truly global scale, with a shared commitment to being a trusted business partner, dedicated to sustainability and to caring for its people and communities."
The Paper Excellence Group said it intends to support Resolute management's existing growth strategy, focused on strategic investments in its lumber and pulp businesses, and maximizing the value of its paper and tissue businesses. It also plans to undertake a detailed feasibility study for the eventual conversion of Resolute's Gatineau, Quebec, newsprint mill to the production of packaging paper.
"This is a good example of how the Paper Excellence Group's diversified business, financial resources, and technical capabilities can open up new strategic avenues for assets that may otherwise face an uncertain future. This is but one example of our support and intention to implement significant investments aligned with Resolute's strategic plan for the future," said Mr. Loulou.
The company also intends to form long-term partnerships with one or more universities in Quebec and Ontario to spearhead innovation in the field of fiber-based biomaterials.
The cash portion of the merger consideration represents a premium of approximately 64% to Resolute's closing share price on NYSE on July 5. The cash consideration represents an enterprise value of approximately $2.7 billion, including pension liabilities and excluding the Contingent Value Right (CVR) on softwood lumber duty deposit refunds.
The transaction will be carried out by way of a merger of Resolute with a newly created subsidiary of Domtar, providing for conversion of each share of Resolute common stock into the right to receive $20.50 per share, together with a CVR entitling the holder to a share of future softwood lumber duty deposit refunds. Each share, on a fully diluted basis at closing, will be entitled to receive one CVR.
Resolute stockholders will have the opportunity to vote on the transaction at a stockholders' meeting to be held in early fall. The merger will require the approval of a majority of the outstanding shares of Resolute.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a significant stockholder of Resolute, has entered into a voting and support agreement to vote its shares in favor of the transaction. As of July 5, 2Fairfax Financial Holdings held approximately 30,548,190 shares, or 40% of the outstanding shares as of that date.
In addition to stockholder approval, the transaction is subject to applicable regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions.
The board of directors of Resolute unanimously determined that the terms of the transaction are fair to, and in the best interests of, Resolute and its stockholders and resolved to recommend that Resolute stockholders vote for the transaction.
The transaction is expected to close as soon as possible following stockholder and regulatory approvals, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, which is currently expected in the first half of 2023.
In Ashdown, Domtar recently restarted a paper machine, allowing it to add 185,000 tons of uncoated freesheet capacity to its manufacturing network.
The changes at the Ashdown Mill were to result in a capacity reduction of 185,000 tons (or ADMT) of baled SBSK pulp per year. The move had no impact on the Ashdown Mill’s fluff pulp production capacity or its potential to produce containerboard and other packaging products in the future. The company is continuing to develop a potential kraft linerboard project for the facility.
Paper Excellence of Richmond, British Columbia bought Domtar in May 2021, paying $55.50 for each share of Domtar stock. It represented an enterprise value of $3 million.
Resolute acquired three Conifex Timber Inc. sawmills in El Dorado and Glenwood, AR, and Cross City, FL in February 2020 for $163 million, plus $13 million in working capital.
Last December, Resolute Forest Products said it has added more than 160 new jobs in Arkansas over the past two years, and is completing a $28 million capital investment in its El Dorado and Glenwood sawmills.
Soon after acquiring the El Dorado operation, Resolute made plans to invest over $20 million in the facility, which had been idle since August 2019.