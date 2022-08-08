Lockheed Martin, which has a major production facility in South Arkansas, has doubled its venture capital fund from $200 million to $400 million.
Lockheed Martin Ventures will use the increased funds to continue to accelerate future defense innovation through investment in start-up technology companies.
“The success of our venture capital investments to-date is a testament to our strategy and allows Lockheed Martin to continue to deliver innovative solutions across all domains,” said Jay Malave, CFO, Lockheed Martin. “Doubling our ventures fund will allow us to increase the number of start-up companies we can work with to advance 21st Century Security technologies for the benefit of our customers.”
Lockheed Martin Ventures’ portfolio companies leverage the latest disruptive, cutting-edge technologies in core businesses and new markets important to Lockheed Martin. Since 2007, the ventures fund has invested in more than 70 startup companies whose emerging innovations have the potential to become foundational technologies that help solve the complex challenges faced by customers.
“In 2021 alone, Lockheed Martin Ventures screened more than 1,000 start-up companies that are leading advancements in the areas such as artificial intelligence, autonomy and robotics, cyber security, and quantum computing,” said Chris Moran, vice president and general manager, Lockheed Martin Ventures.
“(The) announcement is about growing the fund, but also about growing our team, our portfolio, and our level of engagement with core Lockheed Martin programs. This commitment allows Lockheed Martin Ventures to identify, evolve and integrate emerging technology into our national security industrial base on a larger scale and better serve the future needs of our customers.”
Year to date, the ventures fund has already invested in 11 new technology companies focused on areas of interest to Lockheed Martin such as sensor technology, quantum computing, advanced manufacturing, and space services.