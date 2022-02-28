Alan Garrett, vice president of Loan Operations, is celebrating five years with Peoples Bank.
“Alan has been a faithful and dedicated member of the PB family for five years. He loves people and always does his best to help anyone who needs help. He is admired by his co-workers as an example to look up to, and consistently exhibits a great attitude and work ethic. It’s a pleasure to know and work with Alan! Congratulations on this milestone, said Mary Fowler, CEO.
Garrett has seven years of banking experience. He rejoined Peoples Bank in February 2017 as a loan assistant. He is a Magnolia native and a graduate of Magnolia High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern Arkansas University in 2008.
Garrett gives back to the community by participating in Relay For Life, Magnolia Blossom Festival, SAU Mulegate, Emerging Leaders Council for SAU, SAU Alumni Board and the Applied Skills Internship for SAU.
Garrett is married to Shay (Farrar) and the couple has two children, Ellie and Ethan. The family attends New Life Community Church where Alan is an elder and worship leader. Alan enjoys music, fishing, and WWE in his spare time.