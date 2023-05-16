Nearly 280 hamburger meals were donated to Magnolia city and county employees and emergency workers on Friday, May 12, by Farmers Bank & Trust.
The meals, which included grilled hamburgers, sides, and fixings, capped off a week where the Magnolia-based bank also served and donated meals for area teachers, hospital and healthcare workers, local businesses, the Class 1A Regional Softball and Baseball Tournament attendees in Taylor, plus many others as part of community service initiatives.
FB&T employees also chipped in and purchased meals to help raise funds for the Arkansas State Police Foundation as part of the effort.
“This community simply would not be the same place without Farmers Bank,” said Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann. “The amount of volunteer work and donations they give to Magnolia and its people cannot be understated. We are extremely lucky they are here, and we will always appreciate their efforts.”
In total, nearly 1,000 meals were served over a five-day span from May 8 to May 12 by the bank.