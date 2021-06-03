Dollar General Corporation has reported financial results for its fiscal year 2021 first quarter (13 weeks) ended April 30.
Highlights include the following:
-- Net sales decreased 0.6% to $8.4 billion
-- Same-store sales decreased 4.6%; Increased 17.1% on a two-year stack basis
-- Operating profit increased 4.9% to $908.9 million
-- Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) Increased 10.2% to $2.82
-- Cash flows from operations of $703 million
-- Board of Directors declares quarterly cash dividend of 42 cents per share
The company operates five locations in Columbia County.
“We are pleased with our strong start to fiscal 2021, and I want to thank our associates for their unwavering commitment to supporting our customers, communities, and each other,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “As a testament to their efforts, our first-quarter results exceeded our expectations, reflecting strong underlying performance across the business, which we believe was enhanced by the most recent round of government stimulus payment. Given our first-quarter outperformance, we are raising our financial outlook for fiscal 2021.”
“During the first quarter, we executed more than 800 real estate projects, including new store openings in our pOpshelf and larger footprint Dollar General formats. In addition, we remained focused on serving our customers, while further advancing our key strategic initiatives. Looking ahead, we are excited about our plans and believe we are well-positioned to continue delivering long-term sustainable growth and value for our shareholders.”
Net sales decreased 0.6% to $8.4 billion in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $8.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The net sales decrease was primarily driven by a decline in same-store sales, as well as the impact of store closures, partially offset by positive sales contributions from new stores. Same-store sales decreased 4.6% compared to the first quarter of 2020, driven by a decline in customer traffic, partially offset by an increase in average transaction amount. Same-store sales in the first quarter of 2021 included a decline in the consumables category, partially offset by growth in the seasonal, apparel, and home products categories.
The company believes consumer behavior driven by government stimulus payments had a significant positive effect on sales in its non-consumable product categories.
Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 32.8% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 30.7% in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 208 basis points. This gross profit rate increase was primarily attributable to higher initial markups on inventory purchases; a reduction in markdowns as a percentage of net sales; a greater proportion of sales coming from the non-consumables product categories, which generally have a higher gross profit rate than the consumables product category; and a reduction in inventory shrink as a percentage of net sales. These factors were partially offset by increased transportation costs, which were primarily impacted by higher transportation rates.
In light of the significant increase in sales within its non-consumable product categories, the company believes consumer behavior driven by government stimulus payments also had a significant positive effect on gross profit dollars.
Operating profit for the first quarter of 2021 increased 4.9% to $908.9 million compared to $866.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter of 2020 included approximately $80 million of incremental investments the Company made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily driven by $60 million in frontline employee appreciation bonuses, as well as measures taken to further protect the health and safety of employees and customers.
As noted above, the company believes its first quarter results were positively impacted by consumer behavior related to government stimulus payments.
Nonetheless, significant uncertainty continues to exist regarding the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the U.S. economy, consumer behavior and the company’s business, which makes it difficult for the company to predict specific financial outcomes for the fiscal year ending January 28, 2022 (“fiscal year 2021”). In addition, such outcomes could be impacted by several variables, which include, but are not limited to, any additional government stimulus payments, economic recovery, employment levels, COVID-19 vaccine status, and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, to reflect the strong results in the first quarter, which exceeded the Company’s expectations, the Company is updating its financial guidance issued on March 18, 2021.
For fiscal year 2021, the Company now expects the following:
-- Net sales in the range of a 1% decline to an increase of 1%; compared to its previous expectation in the range of a 2% decline to flat
-- Same-store sales decline of 5% to 3%, which reflects growth of approximately 11% to 13% on a two-year stack basis; compared to its previous expectation of a decline of 6% to 4%
-- Diluted EPS in the range of $9.50 to $10.20, which reflects a compound annual growth rate in the range of approximately 20% to 24% (or in the range of approximately 19% to 23% compared to 2019 Adjusted diluted EPS) over a two-year period; compared to its previous expectation in the range of $8.80 to $9.50