Dollar Tree, Inc., has reported financial results for its second quarter ended July 30.
The company has a location in Magnolia and also owns Family Dollar.
“Our second quarter performance reinforces the relevance of our brands for millions of households pressured by higher costs for food, fuel, rent and more. We delivered increases of 6.7% in sales, 14.2% in gross profit, 25.7% in operating profit and 30.1% in EPS in the face of great macroeconomic uncertainty,” said Mike Witynski, president and chief executive officer. “We remain keenly focused on our associates, our DC network and supply chain, our value proposition and our technology. We are improving the shopper experience and positioning the company to deliver long-term profitable growth and attractive returns on capital.”
Consolidated net sales increased 6.7% to $6.77 billion from $6.34 billion in the prior year’s second quarter. Enterprise same-store sales increased 4.9% on a constant currency basis (or 4.8% when adjusted to include the impact of Canadian currency fluctuations). Comparable store net sales for Dollar Tree increased 7.5% (or 7.4% when adjusted for currency fluctuations). Family Dollar same-store sales increased 2.0%.
Gross profit increased 14.2% to $2.12 billion from $1.86 billion in the prior year’s second quarter. Gross margin improved 200 basis points to 31.4%, compared to 29.4% in the prior year’s quarter. This improvement was driven by improved initial mark-on and leverage on distribution and occupancy costs, partially offset by higher freight costs, unfavorable product mix related to a material shift toward lower-margin consumable products, markdowns, and shrink.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were 24.0% of total revenue, compared to 23.0% of total revenue in the prior year's second quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher costs related to repairs and maintenance, store payroll, stock compensation expense, general liability insurance, utilities and other inflationary pressures.
Operating income increased 25.7% to $505.4 million compared with $402.2 million in the same period last year and operating income margin improved 120 basis points to 7.5%.
Net income increased 27.4% to $359.9 million and diluted earnings per share for the quarter increased 30.1% to a second quarter company record $1.60, compared to $1.23 in the prior year’s quarter.
The company repurchased 1,664,717 shares, at an average price of $141.67, for $235.8 million. As of July 30, the Company had $2.25 billion remaining on its share repurchase authorization.
During the quarter, the company opened 127 new stores, expanded or relocated 29 stores, and closed 57 stores. Additionally, the company expanded its multi-price Plus offering into an additional 697 Dollar Tree stores and completed 257 Family Dollar store renovations. Retail selling square footage at quarter-end increased 3.1% from the prior year’s quarter to approximately 130.7 million square feet.
Consolidated net sales increased 6.6% to $13.67 billion from $12.82 billion in the same period last year. Enterprise same-store sales increased 4.7% on a constant currency basis (or 4.6% when adjusted for currency fluctuations). Dollar Tree same-store sales increased 9.4% on a constant currency basis (or 9.3% when adjusted for currency fluctuations). Same-store sales for Family Dollar decreased 0.4%.
Gross profit increased 16.7% to $4.46 billion. Gross margin improved 290 basis points to 32.7%, compared to 29.8% in the prior year period.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were 23.7% of total revenue compared to 22.7% in the first six months of 2021.
Operating income improved 34.1% to $1.24 billion. Operating income margin increased 180 basis points to 9.0% in the current year period from 7.2% in the prior year.
Net income compared to the prior year period improved 36.4% to $896.3 million and diluted earnings per share increased 40.3% to $3.97 compared to $2.83 in the prior year period.
The Company repurchased 1,754,496 shares in the first six months of fiscal 2022 for $250 million.
“Competitive pricing at Family Dollar will over the long term enhance our sales productivity and profitability, and ultimately our opportunity to accelerate store growth. We are therefore making an investment in pricing at Family Dollar. Combined with improvements in merchandising and store standards, we believe we are putting our best foot forward at a time when customers are coming to us to help them navigate difficult times. We expect the combination of this pricing investment at Family Dollar and the shoppers’ heightened focus on needs-based consumable products will pressure gross margins in the back half of the year. We have therefore reduced our EPS outlook accordingly. Following our price investment strategies at Family Dollar, our pricing gap with key competitors has closed and our value proposition is the most competitive it has been in the past ten years. We are confident these pricing and other investments will generate very attractive returns over the long term,” Witynski said. “We continue to focus our initiatives on what will improve both associate and shopper experience. Our management team is strategically aligned and believe our Company is very well-positioned to deliver long-term profitable growth.”
Consolidated net sales for the year are now expected to range from $27.85 billion to $28.10 billion, with slightly higher comps offset by slightly reduced square footage growth relative to prior outlook. The Company expects to deliver a mid-single-digit comparable store sales increase for the year, comprising a high single-digit increase in the Dollar Tree segment and positive comparable store sales in the Family Dollar segment. Selling square footage is expected to grow by approximately 3.5%.
Diluted earnings per share for full-year fiscal 2022 are now expected to range from $7.10 to $7.40, which at its midpoint represents a 25.0% year-over-year improvement. The company’s margin performance and outlook are being impacted by a number of factors, including planned pricing investments at Family Dollar (an estimated 60% of the $0.75 per share adjustment to midpoint from the previous outlook), a material shift in consumer purchasing from higher-margin discretionary merchandise to lower-margin consumable goods (estimated at 20% of the change), inflationary cost pressures (estimated at 15% of the change), and continued investments in labor, wages and store conditions (estimated at 5%).
The company estimates consolidated net sales for the third quarter of 2022 will range from $6.75 billion to $6.87 billion, based on a mid-single-digit increase in same-store sales for the enterprise. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter are estimated to be in the range of $1.05 to $1.20.
While share repurchases are not included in the outlook, the company had $2.25 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization as of July 30, 2022.