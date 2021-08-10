BancorpSouth Bank shareholders voted Monday to approve its merger with Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank, N.A.
The vote was a critical step toward completing the previously announced merger. The companies will combine in an all-stock merger to create a company with a total market value of more than $6 billion.
Both boards of directors have previously approved the merger.
BancorpSouth has Columbia County offices in Magnolia and Taylor, and an extensive network of branches across Arkansas.
The merger remains subject to the receipt of certain regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. BancorpSouth Bank expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 and anticipates full integration will take place in the second half of 2022.
Following completion of the merger, the newly combined company will operate under the name "Cadence Bank" and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CADE.”