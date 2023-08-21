Southern Aluminum’s Swirl Tables has reached the Featured Four of the 2023 “Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas” competition.
Swirl Tables upset the Falcon 6X business jet made by Dassault Falcon Jet in Little Rock in the preliminary round held through July 14, and beat out Pinch Bottom Bags made by Mondi Bags USA in White Hall in second round.
The final round of voting is open now and runs through September 8. The winner from among the four finalists will be announced October 6.
The three other remaining competitors are:
Fluff Pulp, Domtar Ashdown Mill.
Sliding Shoe Sorter, Hytrol, Jonesboro.
World’s Only American Made Rubber Band, Alliance Rubber Company, Hot Springs.
Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System was named the 2022 “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.”
The contest is organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through several rounds of voting by the public. Among the 2022 nominees were fuel bladders produced by Amfuel in Magnolia.
CLICK HERE to learn more about the contest and to cast a vote. People may vote once per day per e-mail address.
According to the contest website, Swirl Tables are found in many venues for meetings, banquets, buffets, and more. Seen in many major hotel brands, churches, schools, parks and recreation centers, and government agencies. It has even gone primetime, having been seen at the Oscars, at WWE events, in several movies, and at national sporting events.
The handcrafted, etched aluminum table top, known simply in the industry as “Swirl," its pattern creates a depth of design that adds to the durability and functionality.
Swirl Tables are hand-etched by craftsman with randomly swirled patterns etched into aluminum for a linenless appeal and protected with a clear powder coat.