Bottles representing the winners of the "Best of" categories in the 2022 Arkansas Quality Wine competition. From left: Cody Rawls, food science graduate student; Amanda Fleming, winemaker and food science graduate student, Jordan Chenier, food science graduate student; Michael Cook, judge from Texas A&M; Lorri Hambuchen, judge from The Wine Center, LLC; Renee Threlfall, Arkansas Quality Wine program director and Justin Scheiner, judge from Texas A&M.