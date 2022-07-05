Best of

Bottles representing the winners of the "Best of" categories in the 2022 Arkansas Quality Wine competition. From left: Cody Rawls, food science graduate student; Amanda Fleming, winemaker and food science graduate student, Jordan Chenier, food science graduate student; Michael Cook, judge from Texas A&M; Lorri Hambuchen, judge from The Wine Center, LLC; Renee Threlfall, Arkansas Quality Wine program director and Justin Scheiner, judge from Texas A&M.

 U of A System Division of Agriculture

The humble muscadine propelled three wines into the “best of” categories in the second annual Arkansas Quality Wine competition.

Also known as a possum grape, or fox grape, the thick-skinned fruits are beloved in the South but haven’t quite gained the same status as Vitis vinifera grapes when it comes to winemaking.

However, they earned the full respect of judges in this year’s AQW competition.

“A few of the memorable wines included winners in the muscadine category as well as the dry to semi-sweet whites,” said Michael Cook, viticulture program specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. “These wines were perfectly balanced, clean, fresh, and full of personality.”

Cook was one of three judges for this year’s competition.

“The sparkling muscadines also held a special place in my heart and I have come to realize that after just two years of judging, Arkansas absolutely excels in this category,” he said.

The three in the “best of” category were two from Post Winery — Red Muscadine and Blue Parachute — and Rusty Tractor’s 2020 Muscadine.

The wines in the competition were scored on a variation of the 20-point system created by the University of California at Davis. Wines earning 17-20 points earned gold medals, 15-16 points earned a silver medal, and 13-14 points earned a bronze medal.

The “Best of” winners

Best of Show — Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 2020 Chambourcin

Best White Wine — Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 2019 Valvin Muscat

Best Red Wine — Post Winery, Red Muscadine

Best Red Wine: Best of Arkansas — Sassafras Springs Vineyard, 2020

Best Rosé/Blush — Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 2020 Muscadine

Best Sparkling — Post Winery, “Spumante” Symphony

Best Specialty — Post Winery, “Blue Parachute” Carlos

Best Dessert/fortified wine — Keel’s Creek Winery, 2021 “Ozark Truck”

Double gold medal winners. To earn a double gold, a wine must earn a gold medal vote from every judge.

Post Winery, “Blue Parachute” Carlos

Post Winery, 2020 Ives Noir

Post Winery, Red Muscadine

Post Winery, Pink Muscadine

Post Winery, “Spumante” Symphony

Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 2020 Muscadine

Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 2019 Valvin Muscat

Sassafras Springs Vineyard, 2020 Syrah

Sassafras Springs Vineyard, 2020 “Blend 5” Red Blend

Single gold medal winners

Keel’s Creek Winery, 2021 Vignoles

Post Winery, Niagara

Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 2020 Chambourcin

Post Winery, Pink Muscadine

Silver medal winners

Keel’s Creek Winery, 2021 “Ozark Truck” Dessert Wine

Keel’s Creek Winery, 2021 “Muscat” Valvin Muscat

Post Winery, Prophecy

Post Winery, White Muscadine

Post Winery, “Red Table Wine” Concord

Post Winery, Moscato

Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 2019 Vignoles

Bronze medal winners

Keel’s Creek Winery, 2021 “Sweet Spring” Chambourcin

Post Winery, 2020 Chambourcin

Post Winery, 2019 “Reserve X” Cabernet Sauvignon

Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 2020 Cynthiana

Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 2020 “Muscoles” Red Blend

Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 2020 Traminette

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you