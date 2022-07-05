The humble muscadine propelled three wines into the “best of” categories in the second annual Arkansas Quality Wine competition.
Also known as a possum grape, or fox grape, the thick-skinned fruits are beloved in the South but haven’t quite gained the same status as Vitis vinifera grapes when it comes to winemaking.
However, they earned the full respect of judges in this year’s AQW competition.
“A few of the memorable wines included winners in the muscadine category as well as the dry to semi-sweet whites,” said Michael Cook, viticulture program specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. “These wines were perfectly balanced, clean, fresh, and full of personality.”
Cook was one of three judges for this year’s competition.
“The sparkling muscadines also held a special place in my heart and I have come to realize that after just two years of judging, Arkansas absolutely excels in this category,” he said.
The three in the “best of” category were two from Post Winery — Red Muscadine and Blue Parachute — and Rusty Tractor’s 2020 Muscadine.
The wines in the competition were scored on a variation of the 20-point system created by the University of California at Davis. Wines earning 17-20 points earned gold medals, 15-16 points earned a silver medal, and 13-14 points earned a bronze medal.
The “Best of” winners
Best of Show — Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 2020 Chambourcin
Best White Wine — Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 2019 Valvin Muscat
Best Red Wine — Post Winery, Red Muscadine
Best Red Wine: Best of Arkansas — Sassafras Springs Vineyard, 2020
Best Rosé/Blush — Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 2020 Muscadine
Best Sparkling — Post Winery, “Spumante” Symphony
Best Specialty — Post Winery, “Blue Parachute” Carlos
Best Dessert/fortified wine — Keel’s Creek Winery, 2021 “Ozark Truck”
Double gold medal winners. To earn a double gold, a wine must earn a gold medal vote from every judge.
Post Winery, “Blue Parachute” Carlos
Post Winery, 2020 Ives Noir
Post Winery, Red Muscadine
Post Winery, Pink Muscadine
Post Winery, “Spumante” Symphony
Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 2020 Muscadine
Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 2019 Valvin Muscat
Sassafras Springs Vineyard, 2020 Syrah
Sassafras Springs Vineyard, 2020 “Blend 5” Red Blend
Single gold medal winners
Keel’s Creek Winery, 2021 Vignoles
Post Winery, Niagara
Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 2020 Chambourcin
Post Winery, Pink Muscadine
Silver medal winners
Keel’s Creek Winery, 2021 “Ozark Truck” Dessert Wine
Keel’s Creek Winery, 2021 “Muscat” Valvin Muscat
Post Winery, Prophecy
Post Winery, White Muscadine
Post Winery, “Red Table Wine” Concord
Post Winery, Moscato
Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 2019 Vignoles
Bronze medal winners
Keel’s Creek Winery, 2021 “Sweet Spring” Chambourcin
Post Winery, 2020 Chambourcin
Post Winery, 2019 “Reserve X” Cabernet Sauvignon
Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 2020 Cynthiana
Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 2020 “Muscoles” Red Blend
Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 2020 Traminette