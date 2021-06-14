Standard Lithium Ltd. said Monday that Lanxess Corporation has elected for the early conversion in full of a loan previously advanced to the company, in return for shares in Standard Lithium.
Conversion of the loan will allow Standard Lithium to strengthen its balance sheet with the elimination of long-term debt and conserve capital for ongoing project development work. The early conversion of the loan will also reduce interest expense and makes Lanxess a key shareholder.
Vancouver, Canada-based Standard Lithium operates a pilot plant at a Lanxess facility in Union County that is producing commercial-grade lithium from Lanxess tail brine.
Standard Lithium has issued 6,251,250 common shares, and 3,125,625 share purchase warrants to Lanxess in connection with the conversion of the outstanding loan, and has retired the principal of the loan in the amount of $3,750,000.
Each warrant is exercisable to acquire an additional common share of the company at a price of $1.20 Canadian dollars until June 10, 2024.