Mustard Seed Wealth Management recently celebrated the opening of an office in Monroe, LA, with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Monroe Chamber of Commerce.
The ceremony was conducted by Roy Heatherly, president of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, who welcomed the firm to the city.
Mustard Seed is assuming the operations of Planning for Wealth, a registered investment advisory firm in Monroe affiliated with Hulsey, Harwood and Sheridan CPAs.
Representatives from Planning for Wealth included JoAnn Pickering and Montez Fairchild. Representing Mustard Seed from the Magnolia office were Angie Glass, senior advisor, Jen Milam, chief compliance officer, and David Ashby, founding member.
“Our association with Planning for Wealth goes back over 25 years. Their business model is very similar to ours, so it is a nice fit for both firms. Planning for Wealth has some strengths to offer us that we didn’t have and hopefully we can build on that, said Ashby.”
Angie Glass noted that the conversion over to Mustard Seed systems is substantially complete.
“We look forward to a continued long-term working relationship with Hulsey, Harwood, Sheridan and their client base.”
Mustard Seed Wealth Management is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and has offices in Magnolia, El Dorado, Hope, Texarkana and Monroe, with assets under management of approximately $350 million. Registration with the SEC does not imply any level of skill or training.