CenterPoint Energy, Inc., has reported income available to common shareholders of $334 million, or 56 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.
This compares with a loss available to common shareholders of $1,228 million, or a loss of $2.44 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020. First quarter 2020 results included after-tax non-cash impairment charges related to midstream investments.
CenterPoint Energy is the natural gas provider for the Magnolia area, but announced on April 29 that it is selling its Arkansas and Oklahoma gas distribution assets to Summit Utilities, Inc., in a $2.15 billion deal.
On a non-GAAP basis, first quarter 2021 earnings were 59 cent per diluted share, with 47 cents per diluted share from utility operations, and 12 cents per diluted share from midstream investments, compared to 50 cents per diluted share from utility operations and 10 cents per diluted share from midstream investments in first quarter 2020.
The utility growth drivers, including organic growth, rate recovery and ongoing cost management contributed 9 cents per diluted share of favorable variance when compared to the first quarter of 2020. This was offset by the impact of $0.12 negative variance attributable to the May of 2020 equity issuance and one-time CARES Act benefit in the first quarter of 2020.
“The increasing strength of our utility operations contributed to our strong first quarter results,” said Dave Lesar, president and chief executive officer of CenterPoint Energy. “We are developing a consistent track record of delivering on our financial and strategic objectives that we outlined during our 2020 Investor Day.”
Lesar said, “Regarding our financial objectives, we are reaffirming our 2021 Utility EPS range of $1.24 - $1.26. In addition, we are on a path to deliver on our industry-leading 10% compound annual rate base growth target which is supported by our current $16 billion 5-year capital plan. These investments, coupled with our O&M discipline and organic customer growth of approximately 2% per year, will advance us towards delivering on a consistent long-term 6% - 8% Utility EPS annual growth target while keeping rates affordable for our customers.”
“Regarding strategic objectives, we recently announced the agreement to sell our Arkansas and Oklahoma gas LDC businesses for $1.725 billion, net of winter storm related gas costs, representing a landmark valuation. At this sales price, we now anticipate that this transaction will provide us with approximately $300 million of incremental after-tax proceeds, compared to our Investor Day plan. These additional proceeds will now allow us the opportunity to begin to invest above our current $16 billion capital plan after the sale closes.”