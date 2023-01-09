Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders.
Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against Bun Chhhun and Vin Thada Tv of El Dorado.
The plaintiffs said in their filing that the defendants ran their Magnolia locations at 1500 E. Main and 1216 N. Jackson successfully until early 2022. It was then that Chhhun and Tv breached their franchise agreements by failing to install standardized Shipley Do-Nuts point-of-sale systems that the company required all franchises to use.
“Shipley Franchise even offered to pay for the acquisition and installation of this new point-of-sale equipment,” the suit said.
“Defendants resisted installing this new point-of-sale equipment because it provided easily accessible sales records to Plaintiff Shipley Franchise, and thus, made it difficult to under-report revenues for the purpose of calculating the periodic franchise royalty,” the suit said.
Tv and Chhhun were notified on May 10 that their failure to install the POS equipment was considered a breach of the franchise agreements, and were warned that failure to comply within 10 days would lead to the termination of their franchise.
The El Dorado residents have since rebranded their two Magnolia locations as "Tasty Donuts."
The defendants, represented by Amanda D. Kennedy of the Little Rock firm of Lassiter & Cassinelli, tell a different story in their response.
“Following the acquisition of Shipley Franchise Company, LLC by the private equity firm Peak Rock Capital, new ownership undertook a systematic overhaul of Shipley’s Do-Nuts franchises in the State of Arkansas with the apparent design of upending the businesses of largely immigrant-owned franchises,” the response said.
“When viewing Shipley’s recent business undertakings across the southeast, it is plain to see that Shipley’s Do-Nuts is engaging in an effort to raise the profile of the Shipley’s brand, heavily investing throughout the State of Georgia in ‘Dunkin’ Donuts’ styled, modern, uniform, corporate establishments.
“Prior to the acquisition of Shipley 6 Franchise Company, LLC, Shipley’s Do-Nuts establishments throughout the State of Arkansas -- one of the only areas outside of the State of Texas where Shipley’s has historically conducted business -- the franchises have been primarily owned and operated by southeast Asian immigrant families, like that of defendants, Cambodian immigrants. Their physical establishments and manners of doing business, while previously acceptable to prior ownership, are clearly being targeted by plaintiffs in an effort to force them out of their franchise agreements to clear the path for more professional, corporate establishments, run by corporate entities, and not individual immigrant families,” said the response filed on the behalf of Chhhun and Tv.
The counter-claim says that Chhhun and Tv made a decision to operate a Shipley’s franchise because, like many other Southeast Asian immigrants who want to run their own businesses, there was a low up-front investment cost, an easy learning curve of the business model and operation, and accommodating policies regarding approval of site locations, equipment selection, and the autonomy afforded to their franchisees.
The defendants said that began to change after January 6, 2021 when Peak Rock Capital acquired Shipley’s from the family that launched the company. The new company began an overhaul of Shipley’s operations and franchise model with a strong emphasis on rapid expansion. The defendants said the new Shipley’s plans to open more than 350 new locations in Texas, Georgia, Maryland, Tennessee, Florida, and Colorado over the next five years.
The new company has “instituted steep increases in the fees and rates it charges to its new and renewing franchisees in order to pay for their ambitious expansion strategy and increase their profitability. For instance, the Shipley DoNuts franchise marketing website, ownashipleydonuts.com, currently advertises that the cost to open a new Shipley Do-Nuts franchise to include … a $40,000.00 initial franchise fee, 5% of the franchisee’s gross sales as royalties, and 3% of franchisee’s gross sales paid toward a local cooperative advertising fund.”
By contrast, Chhhun and Tv had an agreement that included an initial franchise fee of only $15,000.00, just 3% of gross sales monthly as royalties, and no required monthly payments to a local cooperative advertising fund unless a majority of the franchisees in his designated market agreed to establish such a fund.
Tv and Chhhun also said that before the company’s sale, they could obtain their donut mix, fillings and icings from a warehouse in Little Rock. The new company moved this location to Houston, which frustrated Chhhun, Tv and other Arkansas franchisees by impairing their ability to obtain the ingredients they are contractually required to use to make Shipley Do-Nuts.
They allege that Shipley’s wanted to terminate the Magnolia franchise agreement so that they could market their existing territory to new prospects, and receive higher royalty rates and franchise fees.
They claim that Shipley’s used the point-of-sale equipment dispute as a pretense to justify cancellation of the Magnolia franchise agreement. They say that Shipley’s refusal to deal with the franchise in a commercially reasonable manner, and in good faith, violates Arkansas law.
Chhhun and Tv want a judgment against Shipley’s for actual damages, attorney fees and cost of litigation. They demand a jury trial.
The case number in Columbia County Circuit Court is 14CV-22-179-4.
