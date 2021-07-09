Standard Lithium Ltd. has received approval to list its outstanding common shares on the NYSE American, LLC.
Trading is expected to commence on the NYSE American at the open of markets on July 13 under the ticker symbol “SLI.” Trading on the OTCQX will cease concurrent with the NYSE American listing. The common shares of the company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new ticker symbol “SLI” concurrent with the NYSE American listing.
Robert Mintak, chief executive officer, said, “We are pleased to announce and privileged to receive approval for Standard Lithium to be listed on the NYSE American. This is a significant achievement for the company. We believe the listing will greatly enhance Standard Lithium’s profile with U.S. capital markets, increasing exposure to a larger and more diverse group of institutional and retail investors. It is also important to highlight that we achieved this milestone without a share consolidation.”
Dr Andy Robinson, president and chief operating officer, said, “This is an important step-up for Standard Lithium. Our team is working hard to becoming the next lithium producer in the United States while also demonstrating that with the right approach, extraction and sustainability are not exclusive of each other. This listing on the NYSE is a crucial step in growing the company and will help us in hitting the important project and corporate goals over the coming quarters.”
Existing shareholders of the company are not required to take any action in connection with the change in ticker symbol or the listing on NYSE American.
Shareholders trading on the existing OTCQB platform will be able to trade on the NYSE American following completion of the listing.