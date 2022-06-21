Former Deltic Timber Board Chairman Robert Calvert Nolan died Sunday, June 5 in El Dorado.
Nolan, 80, is survived by his brother, Dr. Charles M. Nolan of Seattle; sister, Theodosia Nolan Roddy of New Orleans; son, Robert C. Nolan Jr. of El Dorado; and daughter, Carrie Elizabeth Nolan of Grapevine, TX.
Nolan was born in El Dorado on July 14, 1941 and attended the El Dorado School System until high school graduation. He was further educated and attended Vanderbilt University, majoring in English, and graduated in 1963 with a B.A. degree.
Among his employment and business affiliations, Bob was Managing Partner of Munoco Company, L.C., El Dorado, a privately owned natural resources company, from 1963 to present. He was chairman of the board of Deltic Timber Corporation from its inception in 1996 through its merger with Potlatch Corporation in 2017; Murphy Land and Timber, former President and Chairman of the Board; Loutre Land and Timber Company, serving as former president and chairman; and numerous other business and civic affiliations.
Most recently, he established the Dr. Justin Murphy Nolan Memorial Endowed Undergraduate Fellowship in Anthropology at the University of Arkansas.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church of El Dorado.