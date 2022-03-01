Bell & Boyd, PLLC has announced that Jennifer Jameson McKendree has become a member-partner in its Magnolia office, effective February 1.
The firm’s name will change to Bell, Boyd & Jameson, PLLC.
McKendree joins the firm’s principal, Michael W. Boyd, who said, “The firm is truly fortunate to have Jennifer join as a partner. Her demonstrated skill, integrity and work ethic in helping our clients achieve their goals makes this announcement our reward as much as hers.”
Born and reared in Magnolia by Bo and Mary Jameson, McKendree is a graduate of Magnolia High School (2000), Southern Arkansas University (2004), and the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville (2007) and has been a practicing attorney in Arkansas since 2007.
McKendree joined Bell Law Firm, P.A. in 2007 and worked under the guidance of the firm’s widely respected and much revered principal, Ronny J. Bell.
McKendree and Boyd became friends and colleagues when Boyd joined the firm in 2008, and the firm changed its name to Bell & Boyd, P.A. In 2012, McKendree relocated with her husband, Michael McKendree, to Central Arkansas where she served for over five years as assistant general counsel for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, working closely with commissioners, administration, and other agency staff on a wide variety of contractual, regulatory, real estate, litigation, legislative, and compliance matters.
In 2018, McKendree returned to private practice in Magnolia at Bell & Boyd, where her areas of practice include adoption and guardianship, divorce and child custody, estate planning and estate administration, real estate, general litigation, and assisting small businesses with their legal needs.
Bell & Boyd’s team of attorneys provide quality, personal representation to individuals, families, and businesses in Southwest Arkansas, Northwest Louisiana, and Northwest Arkansas.
