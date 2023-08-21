The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, in conjunction with the Bureau of Labor Statistics, announced on August 18 that Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained stable at 2.6 percent in July.
The United States’ jobless rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.6 percent in June to 3.5 percent in July, the report stated.
According to the ADWS report, in July Arkansas’ civilian labor force rose by 3,243, while the number of employed in the state increased to 1,351,403. Both remain at record high levels. Unemployment declined a slight 309 as the labor force participation rate increased to 57.7 percent, according to the report.
Compared to July 2022 there are 26,170 more employed and 9,993 fewer unemployed Arkansans, the report stated. The state’s unemployment rate is down seven-tenths of a percentage point, while the labor force participation rate is up one-tenth of a percentage point over the year.
In July, non-farm payroll jobs are down 11,400. Declines were mostly related to summer break at educational facilities. Jobs in government are down 10,800, mostly in local government-educational services (-9,600). Employment in private education and health services decreased by 800. Jobs in all other major industry sectors remained fairly stable over the month.
Compared to July 2022, non-farm payroll jobs in Arkansas are up 37,000. The greatest annual growth occurred in leisure and hospitality (+11,500), private education and health services (+11,000), construction (+6,300), and trade-transportation-utilities (+3,900).