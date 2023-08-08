Tyson Foods, Inc., will shut down four poultry processing plants, including one in North Little Rock, as it responds to lower sales.
Tyson, which has extensive poultry production and processing facilities in South Arkansas, reported the following highlights for its Third Quarter of the fiscal year.
Sales of $13,140 million, down 3% from prior year
GAAP operating loss of $350 million, down 134% from prior year
Adjusted operating income of $179 million, down 82% from prior year
GAAP EPS of ($1.18), down 157% from prior year
Adjusted EPS of $0.15, down 92% from prior year
Total Company GAAP operating margin of (2.7%)
Total Company Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) of 1.4%
Announced the closure of four additional chicken facilities expected to reduce costs and improve capacity utilization
Liquidity of approximately $3.7 billion as of July 1, 2023; Entered into $1.75 billion of new term loan facilities
Closed on the acquisition of Williams Sausage Company
Recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $210 million in the Chicken segment and $238 million in International/Other
First Nine Months Highlights
Sales of $39,533 million, flat from prior year
GAAP operating income of $68 million, down 98% from prior year
Adjusted operating income of $697 million, down 81% from prior year
GAAP EPS of $(0.56), down 108% from prior year
Adjusted EPS of $0.97, down 86% from prior year
Total Company GAAP operating margin of 0.2%
Total Company Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) of 1.8%
Repurchased 5.4 million shares for $343 million
“While current market dynamics remain challenging, Tyson Foods is fully committed to our vision of delivering sustainable, top line growth and margin improvement,” said Donnie King, President and CEO, Tyson Foods. “I’m encouraged by the improvements we made this quarter, including our Tyson Core Business lines that continue to outpace our peers in volume growth.”
“The difficult decision to close four chicken facilities in North Little Rock, Arkansas, Corydon, Indiana, Dexter, Missouri and Noel, Missouri, demonstrates our commitment to bold action and operational excellence as we drive performance, including lower costs and improving capacity utilization, and build on our strategy of making Tyson Foods stronger in the long-term.”
For fiscal 2023, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) indicates domestic protein production (beef, pork, chicken and turkey) should increase slightly compared to fiscal 2022 levels.
Tyson Foods is not able to reconcile its full-year fiscal 2023 projected adjusted results to its fiscal 2023 projected GAAP results because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of our control. Therefore, because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature of and the amount of any potential applicable future adjustments, which could be significant, the company is unable to provide a reconciliation for these forward-looking non-GAAP measures without unreasonable effort. Adjusted operating margin should not be considered a substitute for operating margin or any other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Investors should rely primarily on the Company’s GAAP results and use non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally in making investment decisions.
BEEF
USDA projects domestic production will decrease approximately 3% in fiscal 2023 as compared to fiscal 2022. Tyson anticipates an adjusted operating margin of (1)% to 1% in fiscal 2023 as margins are expected to decrease.
PORK
USDA projects domestic production will be relatively flat in fiscal 2023 as compared to fiscal 2022. Tyson anticipates adjusted operating margin of (4)% to (2)% in fiscal 2023.
CHICKEN
USDA projects chicken production will increase approximately 3% in fiscal 2023 as compared to fiscal 2022. Tyson anticipates an adjusted operating margin of (1)% to 1% for fiscal 2023.
Additionally, Tyson announced the closure of four Chicken segment processing facilities, located in Corydon, Indiana; Dexter, Missouri; Noel, Missouri; and North Little Rock, Arkansas, to further optimize network asset utilization. The company will shift production to other facilities and cease operations at the impacted locations in the first two quarters of fiscal 2024.
The company expects sales to be $53 billion to $54 billion in fiscal 2023.
Capital expenditures of approximately $2.1 billion for fiscal 2023 are forecast. Capital expenditures include spending for capacity expansion and utilization, automation to alleviate labor challenges and brand and product innovation.