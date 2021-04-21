Arkansas' unemployment rate (seasonally adjusted) declined one-tenth of a percentage point -- from 4.5 percent in February to 4.4 percent in March --- according to a preliminary report released April 16 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
Labor force data is produced by the United States Department of Labor - Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by the ADWS.
According to the report, Arkansas' civilian labor force decreased 3,789, a result of 2,382 fewer employed and 1,407 fewer unemployed Arkansans. The U.S.'s jobless rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point, from 6.2 percent in February to 6.0 percent in March.
According to Susan Price, BLS program operations manager, "Arkansas' unemployment rate continues to decline, down to 4.4 percent in March. Unemployment is now half a percentage point higher than in March 2020, when Arkansas' pre-pandemic unemployment rate was at 3.9 percent."
According to the ADWS report, non-farm payroll jobs in Arkansas increased 9,400 in March to total 1,258,700. Nine major industry sectors posted job gains. Employment in leisure and hospitality rose 3,200. Most of the hiring occurred in food services (+2,400). Educational and health services added 2,000 jobs, largely in health care and social assistance (+1,500). Jobs in professional and business services increased 1,000. Gains were posted in administrative and support services (+900) and management of companies (+500). Other notable expansions occurred in manufacturing (+800), financial activities (+800), and other services (+800).
Compared to March 2020, Arkansas' non-farm payroll job totals are down 29,200. Declines were reported in seven major industry sectors, while three sectors added jobs. Leisure and hospitality posted the largest loss (-12,000). Most of the decreases occurred in food services (-8,500) and accommodation services (-2,600). Employment in government is down 9,000. Local government (-6,400) and state government (-2,100) posted much of the loss. Jobs in educational and health services declined 6,100, all in health care and social assistance (-6,100). Smaller decreases were reported in professional and business services (-1,700), information (-1,300), and trade/transportation/utilities (-1,100). Jobs in manufacturing rose 1,300. Expansions in durable goods (+4,200) more than offset losses in non-durable goods (-2,900). Construction (+600) and financial activities (+400) posted minor gains.