Canfor Corporation has announced a temporary reduction in production in British Columbia due to market conditions.
The production capacity will be reduced through a two-week curtailment beginning September 26 at the majority of solid wood facilities in B.C. and will be followed by the resumption of reduced operating schedules until the end of 2022.
This is expected to result in a reduction of approximately 200 million board feet of production capacity.
“We are temporarily curtailing production in B.C. due to reduced market demand. We will leverage our global operating platform to prioritize the requirements of our customers,” said Don Kayne, President and CEO, Canfor. To limit the impact on employees, they will have the opportunity to work during the downtime to complete maintenance projects and other site activities.
Canfor recently announced a $130 million expansion of its Urbana sawmill in Union County, and a $210 million investment to build a new, state-of-the-art sawmill complex in southern Alabama.