Raised & Rooted, Tyson Foods’ brand of plant protein products, is expanding its offerings to include plant-based burger patties, Bratwurst and Italian sausages.
The company says the products are available in the refrigerated section of grocery stores nationally.
“Our products are plants made meatier, and deliver the same delicious flavors, in a better-for-you alternative,” said David Ervin, vice president of marketing, Raised & Rooted. “We are excited to provide people with satisfying alternative protein options perfect for any occasion.”
While there are more plant-based options available for consumers, few are made for those looking to fire up their grills. In a recent survey, nearly half of Americans noted a desire for more satisfying, plant-based options for the grill.
The Raised & Rooted brand hopes to deliver on those desires with the introduction of its plant-based burger patties and sausages. Made from pea protein, and soy free, the new refrigerated plant protein options are chef inspired, with seasoning and texture that may appeal to meat and plant eaters alike.
With 17g – 21g of protein per serving, the patties and sausages provide an excellent source of protein with 75 percent less saturated fat than traditional options.
The Raised & Rooted brand was introduced in 2019.