Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) is at 3.5 percent for March, down from 3.8 percent in February, according to a preliminary county by county report released this past week by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
According to the report, for March Columbia County had a labor force of 8,909 persons within 8,599 employed and 310 unemployed. This compares to February's labor force of 8,822 with 8,488 employed and 334 unemployed.
Statewide, Arkansas' unemployment rate is recorded at 3.0 percent for March, down from 3.2 percent in February. According to the ADWS report, the state had a labor force of 1,375,426 for March with 1,334,589 employed and 40,837 unemployed. This compares to February's labor force of 1,373,610 with 1,329,970 employed and 43,640 unemployed.
The United States' jobless rate is posted at 3.5 percent for March, down from 3.6 percent in February. According to the report, the U.S. had a labor force of 166,731,000 for March with 160,892,000 employed and 5,839,000 unemployed.
Of the seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed, all showed a decline in the unemployment rate from February to March.
Calhoun County's jobless rate is at 2.6 percent for March, down from 2.8 percent in February.
Hempstead County's jobless rate is at 2.5 percent for March, down from 2.9 percent in February.
Lafayette County's jobless rate is at 4.1 percent for March, down from 4.5 percent in February.
Miller County's jobless rate is at 3.0 percent for March, down from 3.3 percent in February.
Nevada County's jobless rate is at 2.7 percent for March, down from 2.9 percent in February.
Ouachita County's jobless rate is at 3.3 percent for March, down from 3.6 percent in February.
Union County's jobless rate is at 3.7 percent for March, down from 4.1 percent in February.