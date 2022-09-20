Weyerhaeuser Company has acknowledged that a work stoppage involving members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union is impacting its operations in Oregon and Washington.
Weyerhaeuser has approximately 1,200 employees who are members of IAM, including employees in the company's Wood Products and Timberlands organizations.
The company operates a plywood mill south of Emerson, and a tree nursery in the Calhoun community.
"We have been formally engaged in collective bargaining with IAM since May, and we have made several offers related to wages and benefits," said Denise Merle, senior vice president and chief administration officer for Weyerhaeuser. "After we presented our final offer, IAM workers at multiple sites went on strike. While we are very disappointed in their decision to walk out, we are committed to supporting our employees and negotiating in good faith with union representatives. We are prepared to continue discussions to produce a contract that is beneficial for employees and sustainable for the company across business cycles."
The union said in a statement that Washington and Oregon sawmill workers, log yard scalers and equipment operators, mechanical loggers, and log truck drivers and more have been working under an expired contract since May 31.
The union says that Weyerhaeuser’s last proposal offered general wage increases that were too low, while cutting vacation time and raising healthcare costs.
“We wanted to come to an agreement that would reflect changes and improvements that need to happen in order to recruit and retain high-quality workers so that Weyerhaeuser can continue to make record profits,” said IAM District W24 President and Directing Business Representative Brandon Bryant. “Those profits don’t happen unless the work happens, and the work only happens if our members do it. We are taking that work away from Weyerhaeuser in order for them to see us, see our value, see the actual people that make their profits.”
Weyerhaeuser said it will work with customers and other partners in the region to minimize supply disruptions.