Farmers Bank & Trust has named its banking team for its Nashville, Arkansas branch.
Farmers purchased the full-service branch located at 420 S. Main Street from Arvest Bank in January.
Kelly Chambers, a Nashville native with more than 20 years of banking experience, leads the team in his role as market president and commercial loan officer. Chambers graduated from Southern Arkansas University and is married to Amy. Together they have three children, Austin, Ashley, and Karson. They are members of First Baptist Church of Nashville. During his free time, Chambers coaches a travel baseball team.
Sarah Myers joined the Farmers Bank & Trust Nashville team in April as an agricultural loan officer. Myers has 13 years of banking experience and graduated from Southern Arkansas University with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Business. She is married to Mark, and they have two daughters, Claire, and Avery. They are members of Cross Point Cowboy Church, and she is a member of the Nashville Rotary Club. While she is not helping her husband with their family cow/calf operation, Myers enjoys roping and barrel racing.
Originally from Glenwood, commercial loan officer Gayla Hill graduated from Cossatot Vocational-Technical School, what is now the University of Arkansas-Cossatot. She has 30 years of banking experience and said this career is rewarding because she can help customers complete dreams and goals in life. She is married to Jacky and together they have three children and three grandchildren.
In addition to Chambers, Myers, and Hill, the Nashville branch lending team includes Wendi Hubbard, loan Assistant; and Chantal Thompson, loan assistant. The retail team includes Janet Carpenter, Branch administrator; Tara Green, branch manager; Rose Johnson, universal supervisor; Anita Mays, universal supervisor; Yulonda Wynn, teller; and Macy McRae, teller.