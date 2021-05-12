Paper Excellence of Richmond, British Columbia will acquire Domtar in a cash deal, paying $55.50 for each share of Domtar stock.
Paper Excellence is a manufacturer of pulp and specialty, printing, writing, and packaging papers. Domtar, which has a pulp mill in Ashdown, is a provider of fiber-based products.
The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 37 percent to Domtar’s closing share price on May 3, the last trading day prior to the Domtar’s statement responding to media reports regarding a potential business combination between Domtar and Paper Excellence, and a premium of approximately 44% to the 30-day volume-weighted average price as of May 3.
The all-cash transaction represents an enterprise value of approximately $3 billion.
After the transaction closes, Paper Excellence intends to continue the operations of Domtar as a stand-alone business entity. As such, Domtar will continue to be led by its management team and Paper Excellence plans to retain its corporate and production locations.
Domtar announced last August 12 that it would close its remaining paper machine at the Ashdown mill, firing 109 employees. The machine had been idled in April 2020.
The Ashdown mill now provides only pulp.