Results of the December 2022 Agricultural Survey:
Arkansas corn area harvested is 695,000, down 16 percent from 2021. The average yield is estimated at 173 bushels per acre, down 11 bushels from last year. Production totaled 120 million bushels, down 21 percent from 2021.
Upland cotton harvested acres is 630,000, up 33 percent from 2021. The yield is expected to average 1,196 pounds per harvested acre, down 52 pounds from last year. Production is estimated at 1.57 million bales, up 27 percent from 2021.
All hay harvested is 1.09 million acres, down 8 percent from 2021. The average yield is estimated at 2.00 tons per acre, down 0.20 ton from last year. Production totaled 2.19 million tons, down 16 percent from 2021.
Area harvested for peanuts is 32,000 acres, down 9 percent from 2021. The average yield is estimated at 5,200 pounds per acre, up 200 pounds from last year. Production totaled 166 million pounds, down 5 percent from 2021.
All rice acres harvested is 1.08 million acres, down 9 percent from 2021. The all rice yield is estimated at 7,410 pounds per acre, down 220 pounds from last year. Production totaled 80.3 million hundredweight, down 12 percent from 2021.
Soybean area harvested is 3.15 million acres, up 5 percent from 2021. The average yield is estimated at 52 bushels per acre, unchanged from last year. Production totaled 164 million bushels, up 5 percent from 2021.
Area seeded to winter wheat for 2023 is forecasted down 14 percent from the previous year to 190,000 acres.