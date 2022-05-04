Tetra Technologies is pinning its plans to develop low carbon energy capability – possible lithium production and a separate battery chemical made from bromine – on Columbia and Lafayette counties.
The Woodlands TX company outlined more of its plans this week while posting its results for the first fiscal quarter of 2022.
Standard Lithium has an option with Tetra Technologies for 27,262 acres in existing brine leases held by Tetra. Most of the land is leased by Tetra from property owners in the area of Lake Columbia westward to Arkansas 29 in Lafayette County, south of U.S. 82.
Standard Lithium Ltd. said Monday that it has started a feasibility study on whether to run a pipeline from El Dorado to the company’s brine leases in western Columbia County. Other lithium production facilities may also be part of the project.
Brady Murphy, Tetra president and chief executive officer, said the company completed the drilling of a Columbia County exploration well and obtained brine fluid samples from multiple Smackover formation zones.
“We expect to have the bromine and lithium fluid analysis results completed within the coming weeks. We expect that this will allow us to complete an inferred resources study for both the bromine and lithium in our approximate 40,000 gross acre brine leases in Arkansas.
“We are in the process of bidding to award the work for a preliminary economic assessment to determine the economics of developing the 3,600 net acres for which we hold exclusive brine rights to meet our demand for bromine-based fluids for a growing oil and gas market as well as a rapidly expanding energy storage market.
“In addition to the bromine, we plan to extract lithium from the same brine feed -- which we expect will greatly benefit the financial returns for the project,” Murphy said.
Murphy said Tetra will continue to ship its high purity zinc bromine solution, Tetra PureFlow, to Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc., under a strategic partnership the companies announced in December.
“The size of the shipments is expected to increase as Eos expands its production capacity to meet its growing backlog and significant amount of identified opportunities,” Murphy said.
In their December announcement, Eos Energy and Tetra said that Tetra’s patented zinc bromine solution is key to Eos’ Znyth aqueous zinc battery. Tetra and Eos are collaborating for better battery performance, cost and system life including an end-of-life plan using Tetra’s extensive experience with reclaiming and recycling zinc bromide.
Eos told financial analysts last fall that it has an order backlog of $150 million at the end of September 2021, with an opportunity pipeline of $3.7 billion representing 22 gigawatt hours. Eos projects to expand manufacturing capacity to 800 megawatt hours in 2022. Eos said that by aligning itself with Tetra’s anticipated bromine resources, it can improve its own domestic supply chain and support current U.S. initiatives for domestic manufacturing of clean energy solutions.
Tetra’s reported bromine exploration target of between 2.5 million and 8.6 million tons in the Smackover Formation in Arkansas provides Eos with assurance of having access to the key minerals required to expand, a statement said.