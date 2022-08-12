Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) is at 5.1 percent for June, up from 4.4 percent in May, according to a preliminary county by county report released August 4 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
According to the report, for June Columbia County had a labor force of 8,760 persons with 8,312 employed and 448 unemployed. This compares to May's labor force of 8,780 with 8,397 employed and 383 unemployed.
In June 2021, Columbia County's unemployment rate was 7.0 percent, up from 6.3 percent in May 2021. In June 2021, Columbia County had a labor force of 8,841 persons with 8,221 employed and 620 unemployed.
For June 2022, Arkansas' unemployment rate is currently recorded at 3.2 percent, unchanged from 3.2 percent in June. According to the ADWS report, for June the state's labor force was 1,354,780 persons with 1,311,322 employed and 43,458 unemployed. For May, the state's labor force was 1,352,098 with 1,309,327 employed and 42,771 unemployed. The United States' unemployment rate is currently posted at 3.6 percent for June, unchanged from 3.6 percent in May. According to the report, for June the U.S. labor force was 164,023,000 with 158,111,000 employed and 5,912,000 unemployed. This compares to May's labor force of 164,376,000 with 158,426,000 employed and 5,950,000 unemployed.
Of the seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed, all showed an increase in the jobless rate from May to June.
Calhoun County's unemployment rate increased to 3.4 percent for June, up from 3.1 percent in May.
Hempstead County's unemployment rate increased to 3.7 percent for June, up from 3.0 percent in May.
Lafayette County's unemployment rate increased to 5.7 percent for June, up from 4.6 percent in May.
Miller County's unemployment rate increased to 4.3 percent for June, up from 3.6 percent in May.
Nevada County's unemployment rate increased to 4.6 percent for June, up from 3.8 percent in May.
Ouachita County's unemployment rate increased to 4.1 percent for June, up from 3.6 percent in May.
Union County's unemployment rate increased to 5.6 percent for June, up from 5.0 percent in May.