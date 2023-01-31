Standard Lithium Ltd. said Tuesday that its Carbon Capture Pilot Plant has been successfully installed at the final testing location at the Mission Creek gas plant near the Philadelphia community in southern Columbia County.
The Carbon Capture Pilot Plant will assess the technical and financial viability of capturing CO2 directly from natural gas burning flue-gas streams, and will inform how Standard Lithium can use technology to minimize CO2 emissions at future production facilities.
Dr. Andy Robinson, president and chief operating officer of Standard Lithium, said, "Standard Lithium is committed to ushering in a new generation of sustainable mineral extraction by exploring novel, cutting-edge technologies designed to minimize carbon emissions.
“We look forward to testing this innovative carbon capture technology to better understand how Standard Lithium can engage in the most sustainable production processes, while integrating low-carbon lithium products into North America's energy transition supply chain."
The pilot testing supports the company's wider carbon capture utilization and sequestration ("CCUS") strategy, and will be integrated with ongoing work to understand how captured carbon can be utilized in the company's lithium brine processing flowsheet, and potentially in permanent geological sequestration.
Standard Lithium is one of the owners of this novel carbon capture technology via a $2.5 million equity investment in Aqualung Carbon Capture AS.
The Carbon Capture Pilot Plant was designed and constructed in the United Kingdom by Standard Lithium's partner, Aqualung. Following initial commissioning and testing with a CO2-rich flue-gas stream, the plant was then shipped to the Gulf Coast and installed at the final testing location, a natural gas processing site owned and operated by Mission Creek Resources LLC.
Standard Lithium is developing a commercial-scale lithium production plant at Lanxess’ South Plant near El Dorado. It is also studying commercial lithium and brine production from leases along the Columbia-Lafayette County line.