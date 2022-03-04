WOrkforce

The Arkansas Workforce Center will host a workshop on resume writing and interviewing.

A workshop in resume writing and interviewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 9 at the Arkansas Workforce Center, 104 Harvey Couch Boulevard in Magnolia.

Space is limited. To register, email aesd.magnolia@arkansas.gov or call 870-234-3440.

A Division of Workforce Services specialist will be the instructor. Topics will include:

-- Why a resume is important and parts of a resume, along with tips on how to create your own.

-- How to dress for interviews.

-- Mock interview questions.

-- Tips on how to make yourself stand out in the interview process.

There is no charge for the workshop.

