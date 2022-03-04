A workshop in resume writing and interviewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 9 at the Arkansas Workforce Center, 104 Harvey Couch Boulevard in Magnolia.
Space is limited. To register, email aesd.magnolia@arkansas.gov or call 870-234-3440.
A Division of Workforce Services specialist will be the instructor. Topics will include:
-- Why a resume is important and parts of a resume, along with tips on how to create your own.
-- How to dress for interviews.
-- Mock interview questions.
-- Tips on how to make yourself stand out in the interview process.
There is no charge for the workshop.