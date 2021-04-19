Micki Mitchell, executive director of the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, recently completed the Mid-South Basic Economic Development Course offered through Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives (AEDCE).
Mitchell joined 44 other participants from four states for the four-day program.
Offered annually, the Mid-South Basic Course provides an intensive overview of the process and practice of local economic development. It features more than 30 instructors who are recognized experts in their fields. It is one of 25 such courses accredited by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).
According to Shelley Short, course director, "Micki shows amazing potential as an economic developer and key player in the economic development process. Micki was a valued contributor during the course and by completing the course, she is better prepared to assist efforts fostering community and economic development in Magnolia."
Mitchell’s completion of the course now qualifies her to attend a series of advanced training courses, ultimately leading to eligibility for designation as a Certified Economic Developer (CEcD).