The strike at Hydro Sunndal, Norsk Hydro’s major aluminum smelter and the largest in Europe, is over after two days.
The Industri Energi union and Norsk Hydro agreed on a solution to the labor dispute regarding the revision of the Electrochemical Agreement. The strike at Hydro Sunndal in Sunndalsøra, Norway will be called off with immediate effect.
Norsk Hydro is the parent company of Magnolia’s Alumax Bathroom Enclosures.
The strike, announced on August 16, meant that starting Tuesday, around 30 members of the Industri Energi union did not report to work at the plant. If the strike had gone forward, about 655 Sunndal workers would have eventually joined the strike.
Hydro Sunndal is resuming normal operations today. Shipping of products to customers will resume. Potential delays to customers are expected to be minor.