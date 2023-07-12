The Board of Directors of Commercial Metals Company has announced that Barbara R. Smith, the company's chief executive officer and chairman, has chosen to retire as chief executive officer and has been appointed executive chairman of the board, effective September 1.
The board unanimously voted to appoint Peter R. Matt, the company's president, to the role of chief executive officer and president of the company effective September 1. Matt will also continue as a member of the company's Board of Directors, which he joined in June 2020.
Sarah Raiss, the company's lead independent director commented, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Barbara for her years of service to CMC, her outstanding leadership, commitment to our values and dedication to the Company, its employees, customers, communities and shareholders. Barbara led CMC through a period of unprecedented transformation, growth and innovation. The board is looking forward to continuing this strong trajectory under the leadership of Peter Matt, who is a strategic thinker, strong collaborator and proven leader."
CMC operates a steel mill south of Magnolia.
Smith said, "We have every confidence in Peter as he takes on the role and responsibilities of chief executive officer, which is the result of a thoughtful and deliberate long-term succession planning process. Peter brings a wealth of financial, strategic and executive leadership experience, and I am pleased to transition the role of chief executive officer of the company to Peter."
Matt has served as the company's president since April 9. Previously, he served from January 2017 to April 2023 as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Constellium SE, a leading global aluminum fabrication company. Prior to joining Constellium, Matt served as a managing partner for Tumpline Capital, LLC from 2015 to 2016. From 1985 to 2015, he held various leadership positions with Credit Suisse.