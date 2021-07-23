Tyson Foods is evolving its approach to animal welfare by integrating a new welfare framework across its global operations, known as the Five Domains.
Tyson’s Office of Animal Welfare works toward the company’s vision for animal welfare becomes a reality: to be the world leader in animal welfare through compassionate care based in sound science.
The Five Domains, as devised by Professor David Mellor and colleagues, provides a platform that incorporates functional and behavioral components, which considered as a whole, provide an assessment of an animal’s overall mental state, also known as the welfare of the animal.
While Tyson Foods acknowledges the importance of the Five Freedoms welfare framework (freedom from hunger and thirst; freedom from discomfort; freedom from pain injury or disease; freedom to express normal behavior; and freedom from fear and distress) in the development of its animal welfare approach, the company made the strategic decision to transition from the Five Freedoms to the Five Domains last year.
Tyson is moving ahead with widescale integration of the Five Domains across the enterprise. By adopting the Five Domains, the company’s welfare practices are evolving and allowing the company to identify opportunities for enhancement and examine positive outcomes and behaviors of each animal, therefore providing a better understanding of animal needs and ultimately better welfare outcomes.
“Incorporating the Five Domains into our daily conversations and actions is essential for Tyson Foods to drive continuous improvement in our welfare program and culture throughout our global operations”, said Dr. Ken Opengart, vice president of global animal welfare, Tyson Foods.
With continuous improvement comes research, learning and the evolution of ideas. The Five Domains provides a platform that allows for a more comprehensive understanding and assessment of welfare outcomes as a result of a range of influences. The Five Domains is a more progressive conceptual animal welfare framework that includes the promotion of positive mental states through four domains – nutrition, physical environment, health and behavioral opportunities, which ultimately contribute to the fifth domain, the mental state of the animal.