Table sponsorships are available for the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet, which will be p.m. Thursday, March 30 at The Carriage House at Big Oak Hill Ranch.
Table sponsorships are $50. Table sponsors showcase their businesses with decorative themes and promotional items. There will be 10 seats at each table.
Two Winner’s Table sponsorships are available for $550. The tables are for Citizen of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award recipients.
Awards will include Archie Monroe Lifetime Achievement Award, Citizen of the Year, Business/Industry of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, Educator of the Year, and Student of the Year.
Individual tickets are $50. Email ea@ccalliance.us to buy tickets.
Jacob Brown, a motivational speaker, will give the keynote address. His appearance is sponsored by Amfuel and Albemarle Corporation.
Brown is a former college athlete turned entrepreneur, transformational speaker, and writer. He is the Chief Transformational Officer for PurposePoint and the co-founder of Varlo, a cycling and triathlon apparel brand.