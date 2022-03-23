Commercial Metals Company, which has a steel mill in Columbia County, has announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended February 28.
Earnings from continuing operations were $383.3 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion, compared to prior year period earnings from continuing operations of $66.2 million, or 54 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.5 billion.
During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the company recorded a net after-tax benefit of $195.8 million related to the gain recorded on the $313.0 million sale of its Southern California real estate, which was partially offset by costs associated with the opportunistic debt financings completed during the quarter. Excluding this benefit, second quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $187.6 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $79.8 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the prior year period.
Barbara R. Smith, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, said, "Outstanding operational execution, combined with strong end-market demand, produced the second-best financial performance in CMC's 107-year history, behind only the previous quarter. I am extremely proud of CMC's entire team as they continue to optimize our business, improve efficiency and deliver the high-quality service our customers have come to expect, while also advancing CMC's strategic vision. During the last twelve months, CMC generated core EBITDA from continuing operations of more than $1.1 billion, a clear demonstration of the earnings power created by the strategic actions taken in past years that have enabled us to take full advantage of current market conditions."
"We look forward to building on CMC's already world-class assets and operating platform with the addition of Tensar Corporation and the commissioning of our energy efficient rebar and merchant bar-capable Arizona 2 micro mill project. This growth, together with our recently announced micro mill in the Eastern U.S., represents the next chapter in CMC's compelling story, which we expect will propel our organization to an even higher level of through-the-cycle earnings and return on capital,” Smith said.
Augmented by proceeds from the Southern California real estate sale and the opportunistic debt financing during the quarter, the company's cash and cash equivalents as of February 28, 2022 grew to $846.6 million. In addition, $684.9 million remained available under the Company's credit and accounts receivable facilities. This liquidity will be partially used to fund the acquisition of Tensar Corporation when the transaction closes.
On March 16, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on March 30. The dividend to be paid on April 13, 2022 marks 230 consecutive quarterly payments by the company, and represents a 17% increase from the dividend paid in April 2021.
Demand conditions for CMC's finished steel products in North America were again robust during the quarter, with several key internal and external indicators pointing toward continued strength. Downstream bid volumes, a key indicator of the construction project pipeline, increased meaningfully from a year ago, while contract backlog also experienced growth. Demand from industrial end markets continued to trend positively, with most end use applications increasing compared to the prior year period.
Smith said, "We continue to anticipate strong fiscal year 2022 financial and operational performance. Current robust demand for each of CMC's major product lines is expected to persist throughout the upcoming spring and summer construction season, underpinned by our growing downstream backlog as well as solid levels of new work entering the project pipeline. The war in Ukraine raises significant geopolitical and economic risks that we are monitoring closely. To date, CMC has not experienced any disruptions to our operations, workforce, or end-market demand."