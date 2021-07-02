Arkansas row crop producers have reported planted acreage.
Arkansas corn planted area for all purpose is estimated at 750,000 acres, up 130,000 acres from a year ago and up 50,000 acres from March planting intentions.
Upland cotton planted acres is estimated at 410,000, down 115,000 acres from a year ago and down 80,000 acres from March planting intentions.
All hay expected to be harvested is estimated at 1.29 million acres, up 20,000 acres from a year ago but down 7,000 acres from March intentions.
Oats for all purposes planted acres is estimated at 10,000 acres, up 2,000 acres from 2020 but unchanged from March planting intentions.
Peanuts planted area is estimated at 40,000 acres, up 1,000 acres from a year ago but down 5,000 acres from March planting intentions.
All rice planted area for 2021 is estimated at 1.24 million acres, down 220,000 acres from a year ago and down 10,000 acres from March planting intentions. Breakout is 1.12 million acres for long grain, 120,000 acres for medium grain, and 1,000 acres for short grain.
Soybeans planted area is estimated at 3.10 million acres, up 280,000 acres from a year ago and up 100,000 acres from March planting intentions.
Winter wheat planted acres is estimated at 220,000 acres, up 75,000 acres from a year ago and up 30,000 acres from March estimates. Wheat acres intended to be harvested for grain this year is estimated at 155,000, up 80,000 acres from the 2020 harvest.
Arkansas rough rice stocks in all positions on June 1 totaled 36.7 million hundredweight (cwt), up 51 percent from June 1, 2020. Stocks held on farms totaled 5.40 million cwt, up 32 percent from last year. Off farm stocks totaled 31.3 million cwt, up 55 percent from last year.
Arkansas corn stocks at off farm grain storage facilities on June 1, 2021, totaled 7.25 million bushels, down 41 percent from June 1, 2020.