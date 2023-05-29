The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division has released a survey for members of the public to report pine tree discoloration and/or mortality, specifically in southeast Arkansas.
The increase in pine tree discoloration and mortality is an issue that has been observed in Arkansas and neighboring states. No specific cause has been identified and several possible causes are being considered.
This survey will provide Forestry Division staff and partners with data to further investigate this issue. The survey will collect information about the date and location of the observation, the environment where the observation occurred, and other general observations.
To analyze the causes of pine tree mortality and identify solutions, the Forestry Division is working with multiple partners, including the University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources; the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service; and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Plant Industries Division.
CLICK HERE for more information about pine tree discoloration and mortality.