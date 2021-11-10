The USDA has released its latest Arkansas crop production estimates.
Arkansas corn for grain production is forecast at 152 million bushels, down 1 percent from the October 1 forecast but up 36 percent from 2020. Based on conditions as of November 1, yield is expected to average 183 bushels per acre, down 1 bushel from last month and last year. Producers expect to harvest 830,000 acres of corn for grain, up 225,000 acres from 2020.
Upland cotton production is forecast at 1.20 million bales, unchanged from the October 1 forecast but 77,000 bales below last year. Based on conditions as of November 1, yield is expected to average 1,226 pounds per harvested acre, unchanged from last month but up 47 pounds from 2020. Harvested acreage is estimated at 470,000 acres, down 50,000 acres from 2020.
Peanut production in 2021 is forecast at 175 million pounds, unchanged from the October 1 forecast but down 4 percent from last year. Based on conditions as of November 1, yield is expected to average 5,000 pounds per acre, unchanged from last month but up 200 pounds from last year. Area for harvest, at 35,000 acres, is down 3,000 acres from 2020.
All rice production for the state is forecast at 91.0 million hundredweight, up 1 percent from the October 1 forecast but down 16 percent from last year's production of 108 million hundredweight. Based on conditions as of November 1, the all rice yield for 2021 is forecast at 7,600 pounds per acre, up 100 pounds from last month and last year. Producers expect to harvest 1.20 million acres of rice, down 243,000 acres from 2020.
Soybean production in 2021 is forecast at 151 million bushels, unchanged from the October 1 forecast but up 4 percent from last year. Based on conditions as of November 1, yield is expected to average 50 bushels per acre, unchanged from last month but down 1.5 bushels from last year. Area for harvest, at 3.01 million acres, is up 210,000 acres from 2020.