An application was made the week ending September 3 by one local retailer to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, according to postings on the website September 22.
According to the ABC website, Christina Glass applied for a new permit on behalf of Magnolia Country Club, 1711 Hwy. 79
South in Magnolia. This was in the category of private club Class A - wet county and combination of restaurant beer and wine.
There were no local retailers cited for violations during the month of September, and none were placed on the insufficient funds list.
The ABC Board met September 15. This agency is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.