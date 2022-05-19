Farmers Banks & Trust invites the public to attend a ceremony at 10 a.m. today in Hope for the grand opening of the newly renovated Hempstead County Courthouse, located at 200 E. 3rd Street.
A free catered brunch will be provided by Farmers Bank & Trust.
“Farmers Bank & Trust is proud to align itself with the voters of Hempstead County to bring this to fruition. The building is paid off and I believe it will serve our citizens well,” Farmers Bank & Trust Hope Market President Jacob Jones said.
Speakers for the event include Farmers Bank & Trust CEO Chris Gosnell, Hempstead County Judge Jerry Crane, and Justice of the Peace Steve Atchley, who is the project manager of courthouse improvements.
Farmers Bank & Trust sold the building to Hempstead County in 2017.
The county bought the former bank building for $1.5 million.
The market value of the building makes the transaction equivalent to a $3 million-dollar donation from Farmers Bank & Trust to Hempstead County to use as a courthouse.
Bob Burns, FB&T chairman of the board and Hope native, said at the time of the sale that “We are grounded in our presence within Hope and Hempstead County. However, the current bank building was larger than needed and the county was exploring options for a new courthouse. We hope that our building transfer will serve as a win-win situation for the staff and residents of Hempstead County and our company.”
Farmers Bank & Trust moved into a new location across the street.